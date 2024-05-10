Gunmen abduct 9 students in Nigeria’s north in the latest attack targeting schools

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have abducted at least nine students from a school in northern Nigeria’s Kogi State. Authorities said Friday that the gunmen attacked the school late Thursday night and whisked away the students from their classrooms. The Kogi State Commissioner for Information said the state has “activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.” It is the third such abduction amid rampant kidnappings targeting schools in Nigeria’s conflict-hit northern region this year.

