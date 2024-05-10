Iranians vote in a parliamentary runoff election after hard-liners dominate initial balloting

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have voted in a runoff election for the remaining seats in the country’s parliament after hard-line politicians dominated March balloting. Voting was extended for four hours on Friday because it was a weekend holiday. People in 22 constituencies across the country will elect 45 representatives from a pool of 90 candidates. Fifteen of them are considered moderate. Final results were expected on Monday. But counts in smaller constituencies are likely before that. Iran’s parliament plays a secondary role in governing the country. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say in all important state matters.

