Japan defense chief urges higher security after drone video of warship posted on China social media

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense chief has called for the bolstering of its anti-drone capability after a drone footage posted on a Chinese social media site showed a Japanese aircraft carrier docked at a restricted navy port west of Tokyo. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara called it a serious security threat. His comment comes more than a month after a video filmed by a drone showed one of two Japanese helicopter carriers being retrofitted to carry stealth fighters to strengthen Japan’s counter-strike capability in the face of China’s assertive military actions in the Indo-Pacific.

