Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty to federal charge

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former prosecutor in eastern Kentucky has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after being accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 51-year-old Scott Blair entered the plea Friday to honest services wire fraud. Blair resigned as commonwealth’s attorney for Perry County after his arrest last month. The criminal complaint said he solicited sex and meth from people facing criminal charges beginning in 2020, and then took actions to help them. Blair told a judge that he feels great contrition over his actions.

