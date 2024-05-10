Oklahoma judge accused of shooting at his brother-in-law’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is awaiting trial in Texas for allegedly shooting at parked vehicles and then rear-ending a woman in traffic. Now the same judge has been indicted in Oklahoma on charges of shooting into the occupied home of his brother-in-law six months before the road-rage incident. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Thursday’s indictment. It says Garfield County District Judge Brian Lovell faces no less than two years in prison if convicted in the drive-by shooting. His lawyer says he’ll plead not guilty and vigorously defend himself. His brother-in-law reported someone fired at least five times into his home in February 2023, damaging a wall, a window and his oven but missing the people inside.

