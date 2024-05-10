Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies the country’s pro-EU leader

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish farmers have marched through downtown Warsaw to protest the European Union’s climate policies and to oppose the pro-EU government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The march was organized by Solidarity, a farmers’ trade union that is strongly opposed to the EU’s farming policies, in particular a policy known as the Green Deal which aims to make agriculture more climate friendly. The farmers say it interferes with their work and imposes high costs on them. Earlier in the day, Tusk announced changes in his Cabinet to replace four ministers running for the European Parliament next month. The reshuffle was also seen as a chance to bring new energy into Tusk’s government, which took office in December and embarked on deep reforms in many areas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.