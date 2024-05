ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have arrived in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. The couple, visiting the West African nation for the first time, arrived in its capital city of Abuja early Friday and will be meeting with Nigerian soldiers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.