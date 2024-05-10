Prince William says Kate’s ‘doing well,’ in rare comments since she announced her cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has offered a positive assessment of his wife’s health in one of his few statements about Kate’s condition since she announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. William was on a solo tour of St. Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly on Friday. He traveled to the archipelago off England’s southwestern coast to break ground for a new building that will include inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite. Hospital administrator Tracy Smith told reporters that “I asked William about his wife Kate and he said ‘she’s doing well, thanks.’” The Princess of Wales stepped away from public duties after announcing on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

