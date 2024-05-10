The Latest | Prosecutors expect to call just 2 more witnesses in Trump’s hush money case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money case say they expect to call just two more witnesses, laying the ground to possibly rest their case next week. The announcement came after witness testimony concluded for the day, capping a feverish week in court. Madeleine Westerhout, a former Trump White House aide, was among witnesses who took the stand on Friday. Prosecutors say Trump and others schemed to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories that might hurt his campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments by logging them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

