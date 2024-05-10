WNBA franchise awarded to Toronto for 2026 season, according to media reports

TORONTO (AP) — The WNBA is reportedly heading to Toronto. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports that the women’s professional basketball league has awarded a franchise to the Kilmer Group. The reported deal would have Toronto’s WNBA team start playing in May 2026. The WNBA did not confirm the report. The league says “we continue to engage in productive conversations with interested ownership groups in a number of markets and the granting of any expansion teams requires a vote of the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors.” Larry Tanenbaum is the chairman and CEO of Kilmer Group and the chairman of the board for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. The group owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

