A plane with 3 aboard is circling an Australian airport to burn fuel before an emergency landing
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A light plane with three people aboard is circling an Australian airport to burn off fuel before making an emergency landing with malfunctioning landing gear. Reports said the twin-turboprop Beechcraft had just taken off from the airport when the pilot raised the alarm Monday morning. Fire engines and ambulances were among emergency services standing at the ready. Police said the plane had “mechanical issues,” while Australian media cited an unnamed police officer saying the landing gear had failed. The plane is owned by Port Macquarie-based Eastern Air Services.