Eight people reported killed in a shooting on the southern edge of Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight people have been reported killed in a mass shooting attack just south of Mexico City. Local and state officials confirmed the attack and some deaths. But they didn’t give a number of victims. Local media reported eight people died. The government of the state of Morelos near Mexico City said Sunday the attack occurred in Huitzilac. The forested mountain township has been plagued by illegal loggers, kidnappers and drug gangs because it provides the closest rural hideout near the capital. The town’s mayor called the attack “a terrible violent act” and said “several people” were killed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.