3 killed, 18 wounded in shooting at May Day party in Alabama

STOCKTON, Ala. (AP) — Three people were killed and 18 were wounded over the weekend during a shooting at a party in south Alabama. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said about 1,000 people were attending a May Day party near Stockton on Saturday night when an altercation started and gunfire erupted. Investigators believe there may have been multiple shooters. There was no immediate word on whether arrests had been made. The sheriff’s department asked people to come forward with information, including video taken at the party. Stockton has a population of about 400. It is roughly 30 miles northeast of Mobile, Alabama.

