3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s 2018 prison killing have plea deals, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three men charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger have reached plea deals with prosecutors. The plea deals for Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon were disclosed Monday in court filings nearly six years after the 89-year-old gangster was beaten to death in his cell at a troubled West Virginia prison. Prosecutors have asked the court to schedule hearings for the men to change their not-guilty pleas and to be sentenced, though they didn’t provide further details about the plea agreements. An attorney for one of the defendants declined to comment. Attorneys for the other two didn’t immediately respond to requests to discuss the new filing.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and JOHN RABY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.