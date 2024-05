Loved ones are asking for the community's help in locating a 91-year-old man missing out of the Indio-Coachella area.

Salvador Casillas was last seen at 8:00 AM on Monday.

If you have any information on Casillas' whereabouts, call Indio PD at (760) 391-4057 or the Riverside County Sheriff's Office - Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990.