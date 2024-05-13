British prime minister warns of ‘axis of authoritarian states’ in pre-election speech

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned of a dangerous future for the U.K. in a pitch to voters ahead of a future national election that could see Conservatives ousted from power after 14 years. Sunak’s speech swung from ominous warning to optimistic projections Monday as he repeatedly attacked Labour leader Keir Starmer, saying he lacked a plan for the future. Sunak says his pledge to increase military spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030 better positions his party to confront an “axis of authoritarian states.” A Labour party member criticized the speech as a desperate attempt to hide the government’s failures.

