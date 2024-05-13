Childish Gambino announces first tour in 5 years, releases reimagined 2020 album with new songs

NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement. Early Monday, Donald Glover posted on X that “ATAVISTA” had hit streaming platforms. He said the record is actually “the finished version” of an album he released in 2020, “3.15.20.” The release includes two new tracks, “Atavista” and “Human Sacrifice.” He also announced “The New World Tour.” The run begins Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and hits many major North American cities before heading to Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. The tour ends on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. Openers include WILLOW and Amaarae.

