Death toll up to 32 in South Africa building collapse but rescue efforts boosted by 1 more survivor
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rescue teams in South Africa are searching for any survivors still trapped under rubble a week after an apartment building that was under construction collapsed. Their hopes were boosted over the weekend when one of the construction workers was found alive after six days without food and water. Authorities say 26 construction workers who were on the site when the unfinished five-story building came down last Monday have now been confirmed dead. Another 26 are missing and 29 have been pulled out alive. Emergency responders say it is still a rescue rather than a recovery operation.