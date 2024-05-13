Fans flock to Paris to cheer as Lise Davidsen becomes classical music’s Taylor Swift

PARIS (AP) — Taylor Swift isn’t the only singer fans are flocking to Paris to hear. Lise Davidsen has become classical music’s biggest draw, attracting crowds to the Paris Opéra for her first performances in the title role of Strauss’ “Salome” during the same week Swift filled La Défense Arena across town for the start of her Eras Tour’s European leg. American director Lydia Steier, who staged the sex-and-alcohol-fueled “Salome” at the Bastille, calls Davidsen “the voice of the century.” The audience whooped after the final note of a performance Sunday, the second of seven Davidsen performances in “Salome” through May 28.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.