Indiana Democratic state Rep. Rita Fleming retires after winning unopposed primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Rita Fleming says she is retiring. The lawmaker representing Indiana’s 71st district has served in the statehouse since she was first elected in 2018. According to a Monday statement, Fleming says she wants to spend more time with family and will leave office immediately. A retired obstetrician-gynecologist, Fleming is known for authoring and backing legislation related to reproductive healthcare, including a bill signed into law this year on contraceptive care for postpartum patients that caused some division within her party. Fleming was uncontested in the recent primary election. A caucus will chose her replacement on the November ballot.

