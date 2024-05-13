Indio hosting parade, concert for Abi Carter Tuesday evening, road closures in the area

Indio native Abi Carter is heading to the American Idol finale and the city of Indio will celebrate her on Tuesday as part of the "Hometown Visit."

Indio is hosting a parade and concert for Abi on Tuesday. The parade is scheduled for 6:00 PM and will start at Miles Avenue Park and travel along miles to Smurr Street.

Her concert will be held at 7:00 PM at Indio's new outdoor entertainment venue, Center Stage.

The event is free and open to the public.

Center Stage will be standing room only. The public is invited to bring chairs and blankets to be used at the grass area across from Center Stage.

Traffic Alert:

The following street will be affected by a temporary road closure from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• Miles Avenue from Arabia to Smurr Street

The following street(s) will be closed to traffic from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

• Miles Avenue from Towne Street to Smurr Street

• Smurr Street from Indio Blvd. to 45125 Smurr Street

We'll have a special presentation, "Abi Carter's Road to Stardom" - Tuesday at 6:00 PM only on News Channel 3.