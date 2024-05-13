Red Sox great David Ortiz, who frustrated Yankees, honored by New York Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz has been honored by the New York Legislature for his prolific career and philanthropic work. Ortiz has long leveraged his celebrity status to raise funds for children in the Dominican Republic and New England who can’t afford cardiac care. His work has also benefited some New York families, according to the resolution passed by lawmakers in the state Senate. A spokesperson for state Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, who brought forth the resolution, said “even though the senator is a die-hard Yankee fan, he acknowledges the great philanthropic work of Ortiz.”

