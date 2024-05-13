Severe storms blitz the US South again after one of the most active tornado periods in history

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 15 million people from Texas to Florida are under threat of severe storms and the potential for more tornadoes. Many of those areas being threatened Monday were previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. Forecasters say the highest risk for severe storms and tornadoes stretches from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. The National Weather Service says nearly 270 tornadoes were confirmed in the U.S. from April 25 through May 10.

