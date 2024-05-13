The EU is angry that Eurovision banned the EU flag from the song contest and wants to know why

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive will demand explanations from Eurovision song contest organizers why its flag was banned from the concert hall during the final. In a contest already full of controversy, the European Commission said it plans “a very lively discussion” with the organizers over the ban. Even though the 27-nation EU did not compete as such, many of its member states did, and the star-spangled blue flag is often seen as a unifier for all involved. Organizers were already roiled by the protests linked to the war in Gaza and the disqualification of the Dutch participant.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.