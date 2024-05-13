Trump will stump in Minnesota, traditionally blue state he insists he can win. Is it really in play?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s planned campaign visit to Minnesota will mark his return to a traditionally Democratic state he has long argued he could carry. Trump will take a break from his hush money trial in New York to speak at a Minnesota GOP fundraiser Friday. Trump came close to taking Minnesota in 2016, when he fell 1.5 percentage points short of Hillary Clinton in a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since Richard Nixon in 1972. Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 7 percentage points in 2020. But Trump and his campaign insist he has a chance in Minnesota. Trump says Minnesota isn’t “that blue.”

