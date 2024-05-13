Vatican Museums staff challenge the pope with a legal bid for better terms and treatment

ROME (AP) — Forty-nine employees of the Vatican Museums have filed a class-action complaint with the Vatican administration demanding better seniority, leave and overtime benefits. The complaint also alleges that staff face health and security risks due to cost-saving and apparent profit-generating initiatives at the museum, including overcrowding and reduced security guards. It’s the latest legal challenge to underscore how the Vatican’s laws, regulations and practices are often incompatible with Italian and European norms. The Vatican didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

