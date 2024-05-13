Violent protests continue in Pakistan-held Kashmir against price hikes. Talks with the IMF begin
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Protests against price hikes have continued for the fourth day in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir with demonstrators clashing with the police. Meanwhile, government talks have begun with the International Monetary Fund in pursuit of billions of dollars in new support. The violence in Kashmir has left at least two people dead. The prime minister in Pakistan-held Kashmir has met with protest organizers and said he would reduce prices of wheat and electricity. But the violence continued in and near the capital, Muzaffarabad. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan.