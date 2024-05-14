2 French prison officers killed and 3 injured in a Normandy convoy attack

PARIS (AP) — Two French prison officers have been killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked in Normandy. Officials say the attack occurred as the convoy was returning to Évreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency. He said “All means are being used to find these criminals.” French media reported that a prisoner being transported in the van may have escaped with the assailants. The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the northwestern region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants.

