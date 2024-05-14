An attack on a prison van in France kills 2 officers. An inmate escapes
By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — An attack on a prison convoy in northwestern France has left two prison officers dead and three others seriously injured. An inmate escaped. A search is underway. Authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants. The interior minister says several hundred police officers and gendarmes have been mobilized. The escaped convict is identified as Mohamed Amra. He had recently been sentenced for burglary. French President Emmanuel Macron calls the attack “a shock for all of us.”