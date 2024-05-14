At least 3 dead after severe storms roll through Louisiana, Mississippi and other southern states

Authorities say at least three people are dead after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. The Louisiana Department of Health says a woman and her unborn baby were killed after Monday night’s storm knocked a tree into their mobile home in West Baton Rouge Parish. Another person was killed near the town of Henderson, Louisiana. A person was also killed in Mississippi, but few details about that death were immediately available.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.