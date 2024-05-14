Cave-in leaves 3 miners missing and 11 injured at a coal mine in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Coal mine authorities in southern Poland says that three miners are missing while 11 are hospitalized with injuries from a cave-in at the Myslowice-Wesola coal mine. A company official said the cave-in happened early Tuesday in an underground area where 15 miners were working. Eleven were immediately brought to the surface, with various degree of injuries. One miner was still being brought out of the mine. Six teams of rescuers were working in the area.

