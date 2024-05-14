Giuliani bankruptcy judge frustrated with case, rebuffs attempt to challenge $148 million judgement

A New York bankruptcy judge has denied Rudy Giuliani a chance to pursue an appeal of a $148 million defamation judgment for spreading lies about the the 2020 election. The judge says Tuesday that he was “disturbed” by the lack of progress in the case. Giuliani declared bankruptcy in December after he was ordered to pay the staggering sum to the former election workers. Judge Sean Lane and lawyers for his creditors both expressed frustration with Giuliani during a bankruptcy hearing. Attorneys for Giuliani said issues have been ironed out and necessary financial filings will be made.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.