Openings expected Wednesday in Menendez corruption trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements were expected to occur Wednesday in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez. Federal Judge Sidney H. Stein told lawyers Tuesday that he expected a jury to be picked by mid-morning before openings begin. He told possible jurors earlier that a list of witnesses or individuals who could be mentioned as evidence is unfurled in coming weeks includes several U.S. senators. Menendez, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty to bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. Prosecutors say he and his wife accepted bribes from three businessmen in exchange for official acts. His wife’s trial is scheduled for July.

By MIKE CATALINI and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.