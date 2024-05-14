Openings expected Wednesday in Menendez corruption trial
By MIKE CATALINI and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements were expected to occur Wednesday in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez. Federal Judge Sidney H. Stein told lawyers Tuesday that he expected a jury to be picked by mid-morning before openings begin. He told possible jurors earlier that a list of witnesses or individuals who could be mentioned as evidence is unfurled in coming weeks includes several U.S. senators. Menendez, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty to bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice, along with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. Prosecutors say he and his wife accepted bribes from three businessmen in exchange for official acts. His wife’s trial is scheduled for July.