Storms kill a pregnant woman in Louisiana, adding to the region’s recent weather woes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Storms that slammed several Southern states have added to the region’s recent string of weather-related destruction and death. A woman who was nine months pregnant was killed after Monday night’s storms knocked a tree into a home in Louisiana’s West Baton Rouge Parish. Her unborn child did not survive. The severe weather threat Tuesday stretched from Tennessee to south Georgia. And authorities in Oklahoma say they found a man’s body in an area where they had been searching for one missing since a tornado May 6. Authorities previously said one person was killed in the twister.

