The Latest | Cohen questioned on his past praise for Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Blanche, an attorney for Donald Trump in his hush money trial, has questioned the former president’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen on when the devotion he had to Trump began declining. Cohen says it was around in July 2018, about two months before he pleaded guilty to federal charges, during an ABC interview. In the interview, Cohen suggested his loyalty to Trump had waned and he wanted to put his family first. Blanche has focused his questions on the lavish praise Cohen had for Trump when he served as his personal fixer. Blanche asked if Cohen had admired Trump and saw the businessman as an ambitious, hardworking and innovative man. Cohen affirmed.

