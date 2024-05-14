The Latest | Cohen will be the last witness called by prosecution, prosecutor says

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers will get a chance to question his former lawyer Michael Cohen on cross-examination following a lunch break in the former president’s hush money trial. Cohen shared from the witness stand Tuesday how he makes money now that he has served prison time and been disbarred. Cohen said Tuesday that he is working now predominantly in “media and entertainment” and specifically on two podcasts on which he is frequently critical of Trump. Cohen testified to having Stormy Daniels on a podcast at one point. He says it was the first time he spoke with Daniels.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.