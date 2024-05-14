The Latest | Cohen’s cross-examination gets off to a tense start

NEW YORK (AP) — The cross-examination of Michael Cohen got off to a predictably tense start when Todd Blanche, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, noted that though he and Cohen had never met before, that didn’t stop Cohen from going on TikTok last month and referring to him using an expletive. Cohen responded: “Sounds like something I would say,” prompting laughter in the courtroom. After a prosecutor’s objection, the judge summoned the attorneys to the bench and the entire question was stricken. Cohen’s cross-examination was proceeding in stop-and-start fashion thanks in part to frequent objections from the prosecution team.

