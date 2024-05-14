The Latest | Judge in hush money trial chides Trump’s lawyer: ‘Don’t make it about yourself’

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge Juan M. Merchan was unnerved by the blistering start to Michael Cohen’s cross-examination, chiding Trump lawyer Todd Blanche at a sidebar for quizzing the witness about recent social media posts he’d made about the former president’s legal team. Blanche had opened cross-examination by confronting Cohen about a TikTok post in which he referred to the attorney as a “Crying little [expletive].” A transcript shows Merchan asked Blanche at the judge’s bench: “Why are you making this about yourself?” Blanche said he had a right to show Cohen’s bias, even if that was against Trump’s legal team, not Trump himself. Merchan said it “doesn’t matter” if Cohen was biased against Blanche.

