Three people killed in multi-vehicle crash in La Quinta

Three people were pronounced dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a pickup truck and a motorcycle, in La Quinta Tuesday night

The crash was reported at around 9:20 PM in the area of Highway 111 and Simon Drive, near Washington Street

"Upon arrival, deputies located multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle with collision damage. This incident is being investigated as a fatal traffic collision," wrote Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

Our crew at the scene saw a white pickup truck that crashed into a palm tree in the center divider

Authorities told News Channel 3 at the scene just before 11:00 PM that the roadway is expected to be closed for 10 to 12 hours.

