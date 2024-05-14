What is the newly passed ‘Russia law’ that has divided people in Georgia for months?

Georgia’s parliament has passed a law that critics see as a threat to media freedom and the country’s aspirations to join the European Union. Neighboring Russia uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin. Lawmakers in Georgia defied weeks of large demonstrations in the capital that also featured anger at Russia. The law now goes to Georgia’s president. She vows to veto the law, but the governing party has a majority sufficient to override a veto. Here is a look at the law and the protests against it.

