Why AP called Maryland’s Senate primaries for Alsobrooks and Hogan: Race calls explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has declared Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan the winners in their primaries for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. The race is expected to be competitive in November, when Hogan will try to become the first Republican from Maryland to win a U.S. Senate seat since 1980. If Alsobrooks wins this fall, she would become the first Black U.S. senator in the state’s history. The AP only declares a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.