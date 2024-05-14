Why AP called Maryland’s Senate primaries for Alsobrooks and Hogan: Race calls explained
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has declared Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan the winners in their primaries for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. The race is expected to be competitive in November, when Hogan will try to become the first Republican from Maryland to win a U.S. Senate seat since 1980. If Alsobrooks wins this fall, she would become the first Black U.S. senator in the state’s history. The AP only declares a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader.