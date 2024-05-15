Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas, damaging the structure and causing an oil spill

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a barge has hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, spilling oil into surrounding waters and closing the only road to a small island. Ronnie Varela with the Galveston’s Office of Emergency Management says a bridge that leads to Pelican Island, located just north of Galveston, was hit by a barge around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Varela did not have any immediate information on damage to the bridge or if there were any injuries. Varela says the collision caused an oil spill and that crews are working to clean it up. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says a large piece of the bridge fell. Pictures broadcast by TV station KTRK shows pieces of concrete on the barge.

