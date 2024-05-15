Biden and Trump agree on debates in June and September, but working out details could be challenging

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to hold two campaign debates in June and September, but there are no guarantees they’ll happen as their camps are far apart on key details. The Democratic president Wednesday announced he won’t participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that’s organized them for more than three decades. Biden proposes media outlets organize debates with the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees before early voting begins. Trump says he’s ready and willing to debate Biden on those dates and wants large venues “for excitement purposes.” Biden’s proposal would exclude third-party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

