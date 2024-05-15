Biden and Trump agree on debates on June 27 and in September, but details could be challenging
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump say they’ve accepted an invitation from CNN to a June 27 debate. Biden earlier Wednesday announced he won’t participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that’s organized them for more than three decades. Biden and Trump have agreed to hold two campaign debates in June and September, but there are no guarantees they’ll happen as their camps appear far apart on key details. Biden proposes media outlets organize debates with the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees before early voting begins. Trump says he’s ready and willing to debate Biden, whose proposal would exclude third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.