Biden and Trump agree to presidential debates on June 27 on CNN and on Sept. 10 on ABC

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to hold two campaign debates, on June 27 hosted by CNN and on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC, setting the stage for the first presidential face-off in just weeks. CNN says its debate will be held in its Atlanta studios and “no audience will be present.” The Democratic president earlier Wednesday announced he won’t participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that’s organized them for more than three decades. Biden proposed two debates with the Republican ex-president, excluding third-party candidates. CNN holds open the door to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s participation if he or any other third-party candidate meets polling and ballot access requirements.

By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.