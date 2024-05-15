Biden won’t participate in nonpartisan commission’s fall debates but proposes 2 with Trump earlier

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in fall presidential debates sponsored by the nonpartisan commission that’s organized them for more than three decades and instead proposes two debates with former President Donald Trump earlier in the year. Biden’s campaign on Wednesday proposed the first debate between the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees in late June and the second in September before early voting begins. Trump tells Fox News digital Biden’s proposed dates are “fully acceptable” to him. Biden objects to the Commission on Presidential Debates selecting dates in the fall, after some Americans begin to vote. Trump also has voiced that complaint.

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

