Defendants unmasked in court face cost of damage for allegedly felling famous 150-year-old tree

LONDON (AP) — Two men charged with cutting down the beloved 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree have made their first appearances in a northern England courtroom. A prosecutor says the men caused criminal damage exceeding $785,000. The tree was cut down last September, damaging Hadrian’s wall that was built to protect the Roman Empire. The sycamore’s majestic canopy framed between two hills made it a popular photo subject. One of accused men pleaded not guilty while the other did not enter a plea in a short hearing in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court. Both men arrived at court with their faces concealed behind black masks.

