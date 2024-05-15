Skip to Content
News

DeSantis signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser priority and bans offshore wind turbines

By
New
Published 1:54 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill making climate change a lesser priority under state law and banning offshore wind turbines near the lengthy coastline. The measure is to take effect July 1. It also would boost expansion of natural gas, reduce regulation on gas pipelines and increase protections against bans on gas appliances such as stoves. The Republican governor is casting the bill as a common-sense approach to energy policy. Critics say the measure signed by the governor ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding, and more severe storms.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content