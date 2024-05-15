Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla

Used Teslas aren’t as expensive as you might think, especially with the company’s recent price cuts on its new models. But if you’re not familiar with Teslas then you likely might not know the difference between the different models and trim levels, or know what kind of warranties they have and the best way to buy one. This article gives you the rundown on five tips that will help you in your search for a used Tesla.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.