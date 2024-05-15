In first AI dialogue, US cites ‘misuse’ of AI by China, Beijing protests Washington’s restrictions

GENEVA (AP) — The National Security Council says high-level U.S. government envoys raised concerns about “the misuse of AI” by China and others in closed-door talks with Chinese officials in Geneva. A council spokesperson said the countries exchanged perspectives on AI safety and risk management in “candid and constructive” discussions a day earlier. Beijing meanwhile, said that its representatives rebuked Washington over “restrictions and pressure” on artificial intelligence against China. The first such U.S.-China talks on artificial intelligence were the product of a San Francisco meeting last year between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

By JAMEY KEATEN and KELVIN CHAN Associated Press

